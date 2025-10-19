Fake TTD official dupes devotees, vanishes with Rs. 4 lakh

Tirupati: In yet another case of devotees being cheated in the name of Tirumala temple services, a man posing as an official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) allegedly collected over Rs 4 lakh from pilgrims on the promise of providing Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets and later disappeared.

The accused, identified as Ashok, reportedly projected himself as a person with strong connections to top TTD officials and even the state home minister, thereby winning the trust of unsuspecting devotees. His deception came to light when Telangana-based devotee Bajrang Aman Goyal realised he had fallen victim to the scam.

According to police, Goyal transferred Rs 4 lakh to the accused via UPI and also handed over Rs 10,000 in cash during his visit to Tirumala. However, soon after receiving the money, Ashok switched off his phone and went absconding.

Following the incident, Goyal promptly sent a complaint by email to the TTD vigilance wing, which in turn registered a case at the Tirumala II Town Police Station. An investigation has been initiated to track down the fraudster, police officials confirmed on Saturday.

Taking serious note of such fraudulent activities, TTD Chairman BR Naidu urged devotees not to fall prey to middlemen or self-proclaimed officials who claim to arrange darshan, sevas, or accommodation. “We have been receiving several complaints about people posing as senior officers or influential persons and cheating pilgrims. Devotees must remain alert and use only official TTD channels,” he said.

Naidu further stated that the Devasthanam has already identified multiple fraudsters involved in similar rackets and that legal action has been initiated against them. He reiterated that all bookings related to Srivari Darshan, Arjitha Sevas, and accommodation should be done only through the official TTD website or mobile app by linking an Aadhaar number.

For assistance or to report suspicious activity, devotees may contact the TTD’s toll-free helpline 155257 or reach the Vigilance Wing at 0877-2263828, which operates round the clock. “Safeguarding the sanctity of Tirumala is everyone’s responsibility,” Naidu added.