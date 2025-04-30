Fall claims lives of three construction workers

Tirupati: In a tragic incident 3 construction workers who were engaged in plastering of a building under construction in Mangalam on the city outskirts diedafter they fell from the building, here on Tuesday.

According to sources the three fell after a part of the five-floor building collapsed leading to three workers fell down from the 5th floor. They died on the spot. The three died were identified as Srinivas, Vasanth and K Srinivas.

Sources said that the building owner obtained permission for the construction of the building up to the 3rd floor. But the construction went on the 5th floor unauthorizedly.

Meanwhile the district Collector S Venkateswar reacting to the incident ordered an inquiry and suspended the Mangalam Village Secretary for allowing the unauthorized construction and also issued a showcase notice to the Panchayat Raj department Extension Officer on the deathof three workers while working on a building under construction.