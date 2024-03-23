families of TDP joins in YSRCP in Kubchalamma colony

A total of 25 families from the Telugu Desam Party workers in the 58th Ward, Kunchalamma Colony, have made the decision to join the YSR Congress Party. These families, who have been dedicated to the Telugu Desam Party for many years, felt disappointed with the lack of support from their party leaders during difficult times. They have been impressed by the various welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister Jagan mohan Reddy and his administration, such as school and hospital development, village secretariats, and caring for the poor.





At an event organized by YSR Congress MLA Candidate Shri Adari Anand Kumar in the Kunchalamma Colony, the families officially joined the party and expressed their commitment to working towards the victory of the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections. The local leaders warmly welcomed them into the party and assured them of their support.



The families who joined the YSR Congress Party include Munakala Nagendra Kumar, Kolli Lakshmi, Mahendrada Mahesh, Bobbili Satish, and several others. The event was attended by various party leaders, including 58th Ward Corporator Ms. Gulivendala Lavanya, Mandal Cluster Party Presidents, and Market Committee Directors.