Family of accused involved in attack of Jagan visits CM camp office, seeks help for bail

The Kodi Kathi attack case in Andhra Pradesh has come to the fore again as the parents of the accused wrote a letter to CM Jagan as part of Spandana program asking to give a no-objection letter for his son's bail. In order to meet the Chief Minister, accused Srinivas's family members reached the CM's camp office. Srinivas's mother Savitri and brother Subbaraju came along with lawyer Salim and told that CM they have been suffering as their son is a remand prisoner for four years.



A petition was given to Chief Minister camp office as part of the Spandana program. Srinivasa Rao, the accused in the attack case, has been a remand prisoner in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail for four years. In the letter, they explained to the CM that they were facing difficulties because their son was imprisoned. The accused's parents appealed to the CM to take pity on them as it has become difficult to support themselves due to their age.



Meanwhile, on October 25, 2018, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was attacked. Janipalli Srinivas of Thanelanka, Mummidivaram Mandal, Konaseema District attacked with a knife. Parents Savitri and Tatarao demanded the release of Janipalli Srinivas alias Kodi Kathi Srinu, who is a remand prisoner in this case.



Many of those arrested in connection with the attack at Visakhapatnam Airport have been granted bail, and they are questioning why their son Srinu is not granted bail. Meanwhile, the court granted bail to Srinu on May 25, 2019. After two months and 15 days, on August 13, 2019, the bail was cancelled and he was again remanded.