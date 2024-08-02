Family of four dies due to wall collapse in Nandyal

A tragic incident unfolded in Chinna Wangali, located in the Chagalamarri mandal of Nandyal district, where a family of four tragically lost their lives due to a wall collapse caused by earthworms. The deceased include husband and wife, Gurusekhar Reddy and Dastagiramma, along with their two daughters, Pavitra and Gurulakshmi.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday night while the family was asleep. Eyewitness accounts from locals describe how the earthworm weakened the structure, ultimately leading to the devastating collapse. Early Friday morning, residents of the village worked together to remove the debris and recover the bodies of the victims.

The family’s other daughter, Prasanna, who is currently studying in Podduthur, has been left to grapple with the sudden loss of her loved ones. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many expressing their sorrow over the loss of four lives from the same family.

Authorities, including local police, have arrived on the scene to investigate the incident further and have registered a case to look into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

