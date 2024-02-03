  • Menu
Family thanks doctors at Hindupur government hospital

The family of Sumitra Boy and AIBSS Sathya Sai District would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Chakri Naik and Dr. Tippendra Naik for their assistance in ensuring the safe delivery of Sumitra's child at Hindupur Government Hospital. Despite the initial difficulties faced by the family, Mr. Chakri Naik and Dr. Tippendra Naik took immediate action and ensured that Sumitra was admitted and received the necessary treatment as per government rules.

Their compassion and willingness to help the poor and underprivileged has left a lasting impact on the family. Sumitra Boy and her family are deeply grateful for their support and would like to extend special thanks to Mr. Chakri Naik for his empathy towards the less fortunate. Dr. Tippendra Naik's swift response and intervention in the matter is highly appreciated, and the family is truly grateful for his assistance.

The birth of Sumitra's child is a joyous occasion for the family, and their gratitude towards Mr. Chakri Naik and Dr. Tippendra Naik knows no bounds. The family wishes to acknowledge their selfless efforts and express their heartfelt thanks.

