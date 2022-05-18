FAPTO demands scrapping of CPS

Machilipatnam: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Organisations (FAPTO) has demanded the government to immediately scrap Contributory Pension Scheme and restore the old pension scheme. Thousands of teachers across the State participated in the protests under the aegis of FAPTO on Tuesday as part of their State-wide protests on CPS.

In Krishna district the FAPTO leaders staged a protest near the Class 10 spot valuation centre in Machilipatnam.

The FAPTO leaders found fault with the State government for its proposal to implement Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), which is like a stock market pension scheme. They demanded that the government withdraw from proposal of closing primary schools. They further said more than 30 demands have been submitted to the government. They said that three years have been completed but the YSRCP government failed to implement the OPS as promised to the employees during the Padayatra.

They said, before elections the slogan was 'Kavali Jagan Ravali Jagan', but it was changed to 'Marali Jagan Marali Jagan'. The FAPTO leaders said that instead of performing milk bath to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy portraits, they did milk bath to the portraits of the CMs of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.