Medicover Hospitals performs first-ever TOT surgery in Rayalaseema

Kurnool: Marking a major milestone in advanced women’s healthcare, Medicover Hospitals, Kurnool, has successfully performed Transobturator Tape (TOT) surgery for the first time in Rayalaseema region, offering a modern and effective solution for Stress Urinary Incontinence.

A 44-year-old woman, who had been suffering from SUI for the past three years, approached Medicover Hospitals after multiple conservative treatments and Kegel exercises failed to provide relief.

Under the care of Dr Shilpa Chowdary, consultant Urogynaecologist, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist Dr Shilpa Chowdary, successfully performed that TOT surgery, providing complete resolution to the patient.