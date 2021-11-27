Farmer suicides on the rise in Kurnool

Kurnool: Farmer suicides are on the rise in Kurnool district. A dozen farmers have committed suicide in a span of one month by consuming pesticide or hanging. The reasons behind taking the extreme step are reportedly they have incurred huge losses in farming. But the police records say that the suicide rate has drastically declined this year compared to last year.

Farmers across the district have cultivated various crops like paddy, cotton, chilies, Bengal gram, black gram, onions, maize and others. To raise the crops, the farmers have invested huge amounts that were borrowed from the moneylenders on high rate of interest owing them to repay after the produce gains good returns at the agriculture markets. But the hopes and expectations of the farmers did not stay long as the crops were all damaged in the recent incessant rains.

The heartbroken farmers unable to find a way to repay the debts borrowed from the moneylenders, have taken the extreme step to commit suicide. A farmer, Boya Nayani Pandu Rangadu,41, a resident of Uppalapadu village in Orvakal mandal, has cultivated onion, chilly and maize. He has planted the crops in an extent of five-and-half acres. He was hoping for a good yield and remunerative price to the produce in the market. The incessant rains have totally damaged the crops and incurred debt to the tune of Rs 7 lakh.

For the last two years, Pandu Rangadu was facing the same situation. He was hoping for good returns this year as the crops were all at the yielding stage. But the unexpected rains have totally damaged the crops. Upset with the situation, he took the extreme step and committed suicide. The Orvakal police have filed a case based on the complaint lodged by the deceased wife Lakshmi Devi. Similar incidents were also reported from Rathana village in Tuggali mandal where one Mala Sunkanna,55 also ended his life by hanging. Some other farmer's suicide was also reported from Yemmiganaur, Rudravaram and Nandyal mandals in the district. An official report from the police department has revealed that the farmer's suicide rate has declined compared to last year.

According to the report, 107 farmers have committed suicide up to November 25. But, in 2020, 141 (male 139, two female) suicide cases have been reported in the district. The authorities stated that since 2017 to 2021 and up to November 25, a total of 488 suicide cases (62 in 2017, 69 in 2018, 108 in 2019, 141 in 2020 and 107 in 2021) have been reported. Of the total of 488 suicides, two were female farmers, stated by the police department report.