Farmer welfare initiatives highlighted at ‘Raithanna Meekosam’ programme

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar participated in ‘Raithanna Meekosam’ programme held at Gajulamandyam of Renigunta mandal on Monday as part of the State government’s special outreach campaign from November 24 to 29. Addressing farmers, he said the government has been introducing several key initiatives over the past one and a half years to strengthen farmer welfare and boost agricultural development.

As part of week-long drive, staff from village secretariats are visiting every household to create awareness about schemes and services available to farmers. Agriculture Assistants, VROs, Engineering Assistants and Energy Assistants are jointly coordinating these efforts and explaining issues such as water security, demand-based crop planning, agri-tech, food processing and the various forms of support being provided.

The Collector highlighted that under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, farmers receive Rs 20,000 per year directly into their bank accounts in three instalments. Adequate urea stocks have been ensured for the Kharif and Rabi seasons, with the government facilitating at least three bags per acre. He assured the government will purchase every grain of paddy to prevent distress sales below the Minimum Support Price. Dr Venkateswar said 2,600 tanks in the district have been repaired and desilted ahead of monsoon, helping improve water availability. With good rainfall this year, farmers now have opportunities to cultivate two crops, and groundwater levels have risen.

He noted growing interest in natural farming, which enhances soil fertility, reduces costs and increases yields. Subsidised drip and sprinkler systems are also being offered for crops like mango and groundnut, while the government is providing price support of Rs 4 per kg for mangoes along with additional payments from processing units.

He urged farmers not to believe misinformation on social media and assured them of the government’s continued support. The event was attended by officials from various departments, farmers and public representatives.