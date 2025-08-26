Farmers advised against using excessive fertilisers

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi paid a surprise visit to the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) office at Gadala of Korukonda mandal on Monday to inspect fertiliser distribution.

During her inspection, she directed the officials to maintain transparency in the distribution process and closely examined the fertiliser distribution list. She was dismayed to find an entry where a farmer, who was supposed to receive two bags, was recorded as having received five. When questioned, the staff explained that some farmers were requesting additional fertiliser. The collector expressed her displeasure, stating that the government has issued clear guidelines for the equitable distribution of fertilisers.

“Fertilisers must be distributed based on the land area as per the pattadar passbook,” she said. She stressed that these guidelines were established to ensure all farmers receive a fair share of fertilizers. The collector also noted the importance of soil tests, which clearly indicate the appropriate amount of fertiliser to be used. She warned the staff to improve their work, reminding them that excessive use of fertilizers can harm crops more than it helps. When the staff reported that some farmers were hoarding fertilizers, the Collector immediately demanded their details. “Summon the farmers who have taken excessive quantities through the Village Revenue Officers,” she ordered.