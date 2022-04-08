Farmers all smiles as cotton prices go up

Kurnool: The increase in cotton prices has brought smiles on the faces of farmers in Kurnool district. A quintal of cotton is being sold at Rs 12,680 on Thursday, which is said to be an all-time high price. Adoni agriculture market is flooded with cotton produce. A month ago, the price was not remunerative but for the last few days, the price has abruptly shot up. The farmers are in cloud nine for getting the incredible price for their produce. On an average, the farmers are reportedly bringing around 200-300 tonnes of cotton produce to Adoni agriculture market. G Eeranna, a farmer of Kowthlam village, has sold his 8 quintals of cotton at Rs 12,680 per quintal. Another farmer Kuruva Sidda Linga of Santa Kuduluru village has planted the cotton crop in his 4 acres of land. He has brought 19 quintals of cotton to market and sold the produce at the same price. Both farmers are very happy about getting remunerative prices. Speaking to The Hans India, Assistant Director of Marketing Sathyanarayana Choudhary said that due to the crop grown in limited area, the produce is gaining good price.

At the initial stage, a quintal was sold at Rs 10,000, said Sathyanarayana Choudhary. He further said around 90 per cent of crop was sold and the remaining 10 percent produce may come. On Thursday around 1,000 quintals of cotton produce were brought by the farmers, stated Sathyanarayana Choudhary.