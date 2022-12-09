Farmers approach traders for seeds as govt fails to supply

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Against its word of supplying quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), the State government failed to take action in this regard, making the RBKs nominal. Everyone from the Chief Minister to the MLA promised to provide subsidy seeds for Rabi season.

Now the government conveniently forgetting this promise, farmers are forced to approach private traders. Exploiting the hapless situation of the farmers, traders are selling seeds at high prices. They are selling 4 kg packet of maize seeds for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500.

Farmers claimed that the price of this packet has increased by more than Rs 300 compared to last year. In the past, the government used to give a subsidy of Rs 80 per kg on maize seeds. This time, due to the increase in price and lack of subsidy, farmers are suffering.

A farmer, Sana Yesuratnam from Kovvur, expressed anger, stating that as soon as traders came to know that the government is supplying seeds, they created an artificial shortage and increased the prices.

On the one hand, farmers are preparing for Rabi cultivation while procurement of Kharif grain is going on. The government has announced a period of three weeks to receive money from the sale of Rabi grains. Farmers have to pay for Rabi in the meantime.

Sunkara Raju, a farmer from Rajahmundry rural mandal, said that farmers will get a lot of relief if the government supplies rabi seeds on a subsidised basis.

Farmers Krishnamurthy and Ganeshulu Rama Rao reminded that corn, white sorghum, millet, and moong seeds have to be supplied through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The agriculture department officials said that Rabi crops will be cultivated in about 1.5 lakh acres in Rajamahendravaram, Anaparthi, Kadiyam, Rajanagaram and Gokavaram across Rajahmundry division in East Godavari district. Similarly, Rabi crops will be planted in an area of more than one lakh acres under Kovvuru revenue division.

Korukonda agriculture department Assistant Director BK Mallikarjuna Rao has clarified that the government does not give rice and maize seeds on subsidy. But, he said, there is a possibility of getting subsidy for oil seeds and pulses.