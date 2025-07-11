Farmers are backbone of nation: Shivraj Singh

Live
- The Union agriculture minister hails farmers as the nation’s true strength and emphasizes empowering women to lead dignified lives
- Appreciates natural farming methods, suggesting they could become a national model, and highlights the potential for small-scale farmers to achieve higher yields using modern technology
Putaparthi (Sri Sathyasai district): Union minister for agriculture, farmers welfare, and rural development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said farmers are the true strength of the nation and called for the empowerment of women to rise above poverty and lead dignified lives.
Addressing an interactive session with farmers and women self-help groups (SHGs) at Pedaballi village in Puttaparthi mandal, the minister said that the farming community, which feeds the entire country, is a source of national pride and plays a crucial role in India’s development.
The event was also attended by state agriculture minister K Atchannaidu and district collector T S Chetan.
Commending the local farming practices, the Union minister appreciated the natural farming methods suggested by district collector Chetan, stating: “Natural farming involves lower costs and higher profits. It can become a model for the nation. By using modern technology, higher yields can be achieved even on small landholdings, opening many opportunities for small-scale farmers.” On women empowerment, minister Chouhan praised the efforts of SHG women, highlighting their progress: “Our sisters are becoming self-reliant and stepping forward to lead dignified lives without depending on others. Their commitment to overcoming poverty and standing tall in society is commendable.”
He recalled launching the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ during his tenure as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, underscoring his commitment to women’s empowerment. “Serving farmers is akin to serving God,” he added.
As part of the event, a bank linkage cheque worth Rs 437.09 crore was distributed to 53,746 SHG members from Puttaparthi, Anantapur, and other parts of the undivided district.
Earlier in the day, the minister inspected a mixed crop cultivation field practising organic farming in Pedaballi and also visited a photo exhibition highlighting the impact of drought on crops.
Several senior officials, including joint collector Abhishek Kumar, joint secretary, Union ministry of agriculture Perni Devi along with local farmers and SHG members.