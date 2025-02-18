Farmers can sell veggies at nearby Rythu Bazaars

Visakhapatnam: As per the instructions issued by the agricultural marketing manager, vegetable farmers in Visakhapatnam district will be allowed temporarily to sell their produce in nearby Rythu Bazaars, informed marketing department assistant director Yasin.

Farmers are facing financial difficulties due to huge quantities of yields and inadequate prices in their villages, as it is currently a vegetable crop season.

The government has taken a decision to support the farmers and a platform is provided to ensure profits for their produce through the Rythu Bazaars, even though they don’t have any membership card in any bazaar.

Farmers can sell their products at Rythu Bazaars by approaching agricultural marketing department officials.

As part of it, the farmers will have to submit their details for permission to nearby horticulture department officials or agricultural market committee secretaries.

Farmers can contact mobile phone number 9959592474 for any doubts and more information.