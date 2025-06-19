Farmers cautioned against overuse of chemical fertilisers, pesticides

Nandyal: As part of the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), district Collector G Rajakumari announced the release of Rs 1.99 crore in subsidies for the distribution of agricultural machinery to 964 eligible small and marginal farmers.

Speaking at the distribution programme held at PGRS Hall in the Collectorate on Wednesday, she emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting agricultural mechanisation for enhanced productivity and farmers welfare. Highlighting the significance of sustainable farming, she urged farmers to use water judiciously, especially in areas with abundant black soil and irrigation. She cautioned against overuse of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, warning that it could deplete soil nutrients and reduce yields. Instead, she encouraged farmers to adopt organic practices, crop rotation, and mixed cropping to improve soil health and long-term productivity. She also recommended use of drones and technology in agriculture to save time and resources.

In view of the ongoing cultivation of BPT Nandyal fine variety rice, the Collector advised farmers not to rush into selling their produce prematurely. She said the government has established 145 warehouses equipped with essential infrastructure to help farmers store their harvests until they can get better prices. Farmers were also encouraged to diversify crops based on climatic conditions, and she noted the success of exotic fruits like Miyazaki mangoes, which have thrived better in local conditions than in their native Japan. Plans are underway to establish cold storages and warehouses with support from NABARD and the Horticulture Department.

Addressing the needs of tenant farmers, Rajakumari stated that out of one lakh tenant farmers in the district, 30,000 will be issued crop cultivator rights cards (CCRCs) this year, which remain valid for 11 months. She added that banks have been instructed to provide loans based on crop cultivation, and an additional 20% in loans will be sanctioned this year. With forecasts indicating higher rainfall, farmers were advised to stay informed about suitable cropping choices and avoid leaving fields fallow. The event concluded with the symbolic handover of subsidy cheques to beneficiary farmers and an inspection of farm machinery by the Collector at the venue.

District Agriculture Officer Muralikrishna, assistant agricultural officers, mandal agricultural extension officers, and local farmers were present.