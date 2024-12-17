Farmers complain to PCCF over jumbo menace

Parvatipuram: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and head of forest force Chiranjiv Choudhary, visited Parvatipuram Manyam district along with Conservator of Forests Mo-hammad Diwan Mydeen on Monday.



Chiranjiv Choudhary along with District Collector A Shyam Prasad inspected the areas where the movement of elephants was noticed at Pedakuduma in Jiyyammavalasa mandal.

The PCCF said that the government has been trying to resolve the elephants’ problem at the earliest.

The District Collector explained about the movement of the pachy-derms in the district.

The farmers explained to the forest officials about the problems they were facing due to the jumbos. They complained that the elephants were destroying their crops and they were not getting the compensation in time.

District forest officer G A P Prasuna and staff of the forest department were present.