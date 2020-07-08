Farmer's Day celebrated at NS Agriculture and Horticulture College

Markapuram: NS Agriculture and Horticulture College in Markapuram celebrated the 71st birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Farmers Day on Wednesday and the local MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy also participated in the program.



Nagarjuna Reddy explained that Rajasekhara Reddy was very much interested in agriculture, and put efforts into making agriculture as a celebration. The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also doing the same, he added.

Later, he distributed the seeds and tools to the farmers who participated in the program. The college chairman Nadella Chandramouli, Dr G Subbireddy, Dr M Mallikharjun Reddy, and other teaching and non-teaching staff of college also participated in the program.