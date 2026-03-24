Farmers demand MSP for paddy

Nellore: BJP activists headed by Namami Ganga State convenor Midathala Ramesh staged a dharna, displaying paddy heap in front of the Collectorate, demanding to provide minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their produce.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh alleged that farmers were forced to sell paddy varieties for Rs 4,000 to Rs 3,000 against the original MSP of Rs 20,300, due to failure of the government in providing MSP. He pointed out that the situation turned more pathetic with the millers purchasing paddy for a very low price from farmers by showing more moisture percentage.

On other hand, BJP Kisan Morcha leaders submitted a representation to district Collector Himanshu Shukla during Public Grievance Redressal System, urging him to provide proper MSP. They also appealed the Collector to make arrangement for drying paddy so as to reduce moisture percentage from 20 to 17 per cent.

BJP Kisan Morcha State vice-president S Seenaiah, district president T Mohan, BJP district president S Vamsidhar Reddy, party leaders and others were present.