Farmers demand PM to fulfil promises or face their wrath

Ongole: The leaders and members of various farmers’ organisations paid rich tributes to the four farmers and a journalist who was killed in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh two years ago, and observed a black day with a protest in front of the Collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday. They demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfil the written promises made to the farmers in the country, see justice served to the families of the victims in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings or face the wrath of the farmers in the next elections.



The farmers’ leaders from various organisations including Chunduri Rangarao, Chenchu Seshaiah, Kothakota Venkateswarlu, Kalam Subbarao, KVV Prasad, Chittipati Venkateswarlu, Pamidi Venkatarao, Lalitha Kumari, Kothakota Venkateswarlu, Kankanala Anjaneyulu, K Veerareddy, Vadde Hanuma Reddy, PVR Chowdary and others paid tributes to Lavpreet Singh, Daljeet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Nakshatra Singh, the four farmers and the journalist Raman Kashyap, who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and spoke at the protest.

The farmers’ leaders explained that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, hit and ran over from behind the farmers who were protesting the three farm laws. They expressed anger at the Union government for delaying the investigation of the case to protect the accused, neglecting the furore of the incident all over the country. They said that as the BJP is supporting the killers of the farmers, they are observing October 3 as a black day.

The farmers’ leaders demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest the culprits serve justice to the kin of the victims in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings, and keep his promises made in writing to the farmers. They demanded the prime minister implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, give legal status to the minimum support prices, implement Fasal Bima Yojana to all farmers in the country, and withdraw the proposals to fix meters to agriculture pump sets.

They demanded the Union government implement a one-time agriculture loan waiver to all farm loans in the country to relieve all farmers from the burden. They demanded the Prime Minister to implement their demands or every farmer in the country will work with the common motto, to defeat BJP in the next elections.

The farmers’ leaders announced that they will wait for some time for the Union government to respond, or will protest at the Raj Bhavan in all states for three days, from November 26 to 28, and asked the farmers’ community to gather, support and make the program a grand success.