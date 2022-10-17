Farmers faith in AP govt grows

Allagadda (Nandyal dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released Rs 2,096 crore towards the second tranche of financial assistance to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. This will benefit 50.92 lakh farmers in the state.

Addressing a public meeting here, the Chief Minister said the first tranche of Rs 7,500 was disbursed in May this year.

In the second instalment each beneficiary will get Rs 4,000 for kharif harvesting and rabi sowing. The last instalment of Rs 2,000 each will be released ahead of Sankranti in January next.

Reiterating the Government's commitment for the welfare of farmers, the CM said the Government spends Rs 7,000 crore every year. The scheme is being implemented not only for the agricultural landowners but also for tenant farmers, he said.

The Government has so far spent Rs 1,33,526.92 crore for the benefit of farmers under various welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), e-cropping, free crop insurance, input subsidy, free nine-hour supply of power, mechanisation and minimum support price (MSP).

The Chief Minister said the State has been blessed with a good rainfall in the last four years and there was no need to declare even a single mandal as drought affected.

The foodgrain production during the TDP regime stood at 154 lakh tonnes. Now it has gone up to a record of 167.24 lakh tonnes, he added.

He further said during the TDP regime, 12 labs to check spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides were there. Now it has 147 such labs out of which 70 labs are operational. The TDP Government had even failed to pay Rs 2,558 crore input subsidy to farmers while the YSRCP government so far disbursed Rs 1,800 crore as input subsidy for 20, 85,000 farmers.

The CM said that all welfare schemes, intended for farmers in the state such as e-cropping, input subsidy, crop insurance, soil testing and many others are being implemented impartially.

Responding to the appeal of the Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani), the Chief Minister sanctioned an amount of Rs 97 crore for development works in the constituency which includes two highway bridges, roads, degree college, 220KV sub station and ongoing works on sports stadium.