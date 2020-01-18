Farmers join relay hunger strike for Amaravati

Ongole: The relay hunger strike by the Prakasam district unit of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, demanding the government to shun the idea of three capitals completed eight days here on Friday. The farmers' leaders and representatives of various associations joined the hunger strike protest in Ongole.

The leaders of various farmers' organizations Vadde Hanumareddy, Namineni Mohan Rao, Chunchu Seshaiah, Kondragunta Venkaiah, Gollapudi Venkateswarlu, Chinnam Ayyavarlu, Nadendla Chandrasekhar, Mandava Ragarao, Katragadda Nageswara Rao, Mandava Lakshmaiah, Abburi Seshagiri Rao, Chunchu Adinarayana, Ravi Umamaheswara Rao, Azimunnisa and others joined the protest.

They demanded the government to withdraw its decision of three capitals that could divide the state.

They opined that the people in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is trying to benefit from increasing the land prices in Visakhapatnam by shifting the administrative capital there.