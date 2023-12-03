  • Menu
Farmers need not worry for irrigation water: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Farmers need not worry for irrigation water: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy
The rains occurring for the past two days across the district are a boon to the farmers in the present Rabi season, stated Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Muthukuru (Nellore district): The rains occurring for the past two days across the district are a boon to the farmers in the present Rabi season, stated Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

On Saturday, he inaugurated various developmental programmes worth Rs 3 crore at Pantapalem village of Muthukuru mandal, Later addressing the media, the Minister observed that that farmers need not worry over securing water for agriculture operations in the present Rabi as the district will get incessant rains in the coming days. The district overcome drought situation following registration of good rains for the last four years, he added.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated houses constructed under Houses for All (HFA) at Kodelamitta Sangam and drains and CC roads in Panchagnula Vari Kandrika, Dammaipalem, Eepuru and Pantapalem villages. Later, he laid foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Kollamitta village in Muthukuru mandal. MPP Gandavaram Sugunamma, Muthukuru ZPTC Venkata Ramanaiah, Tahsildar Balakrishna Reddy and others were present.

