Farmers receive agri-drones with 80% subsidy

Dharmavaram: In a significant step towards modernising agriculture, the Andhra Pradesh government, under the Annadata Rythu Seva Sangham initiative, has provided state-of-the-art agricultural drones to farmers in Dharmavaram with 80% subsidy.

The programme, held at Dharmavaram Market Yard, was organized under the directions and support of Health and Family Welfare Minister Satya Kumar Yadav. Minister’s constituency in-charge Harish Babu, AD Laxman Naik, and Mandal Agriculture Officer Mustafa participated in the event. Harish Babu stated that this initiative was made possible due to the special interest and guidance of Minister Satya Kumar Yadav. Implemented with the cooperation of the Farm Machinery Bank and financial support from the State Bank of India, the drones were manufactured by Drago Drones Pvt. Ltd.

These advanced drones enable farmers to spray pesticides and fertilisers over crops quickly and cost-effectively, saving time, labour, and expenses while improving crop protection. Each drone is priced at Rs 9,80,000, of which the government covers Rs 7,84,000 as a subsidy. Farmers’ groups need to contribute only Rs 1,96,000. Harish Babu described this as a technological revolution in rural farming, bringing modern tools within every farmer’s reach. Farmers expressed gratitude to Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and the State government for their support. The event was attended by Drago Drones representative Ravi, SBI Field Officer Kishore, Annadata Rythu Seva Sangham members, rural mandal presidents, several BJP leaders and local farmers.