Farmers seek release of water to irrigate 1,100 acres

Kowthalam (Kurnool): The farmers of Kowthalam mandal have expressed great concern over lack of release of irrigation water. According to the farmers, around 1,100 acres of ayacut is being irrigated under Tungabhadra Low Level Canal (LLC).

The officials of the irrigation department have released water to LLC 10 days ago.

Though the water was released to LLC, the share of water to Kowthalam was not released. The farmers said they have 60 rings (60 points) of water share. When the officials were asked to release the water share, they were not responding, the farmers regret.

So far not even 400 acres under the LLC was irrigated. If the water is not released then the entire extent of 1,100 acres would become barren.

The farmers have urged District Collector P Ranjit Basha to instruct the officials concerned to release the water so that they can cultivate the crops. The farmers also said that due to scanty rainfall, no crops have been cultivated so far.