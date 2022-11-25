Farmers still choose middlemen over RBKs

Vijayawada (NTR District): Even though the government is offering minimum support price (MSP) and opened large number of paddy procurement centres, farmers are more interested in selling their yield to middlemen. This is making the procurement process to go on a snail's pace in both Krishna and NTR districts.

One of the reasons for the farmers still wanting to sell their produce to middlemen may be due to unawareness and insufficient information about government paddy procurement centres. Farmers also have several doubts over paddy procurement centres, which the authorities concerned should clear and speed up procurement.

Mainly, it can be also because of their past experiences, farmers seemingly have no trust over the procurement centres. It should be noted that the government didn't paid the amount to the farmers in time in the past. Hence, farmers are automatically showing interest in this Kharif season to sell their paddy harvest to middlemen.

The government has set up 316 procurement centres in Krishna and around 200 centres in NTR district to purchase paddy from farmers. The government set a target to civil supply officers as well as the district administration to procure above 5.6 lakh metric tons of paddy in Krishna district and 1.24 lakh metric tons from NTR district.

Also, the government has already increased MSP for paddy this year - Rs 2,060 per quintal for 'A' grade paddy and Rs 2,040 for common grade paddy –at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK). But against the target, the authorities have managed to procure only 6,800 tons from 387 farmers in Krishna district. NTR district authorities bought just 1,800 metric tons of paddy from 50 farmers, so far.

The government made it clear that farmers can sell their yield to any person at any place, and it will procure if the farmers do not get the expected price in the market.

Meanwhile, millers and middlemen were colluded and visiting the fields and offering spot cash to the farmers if they sell their produce to them. Besides, farmers, who took amount from middlemen for their agricultural needs, are obliged to sell their crop to them for a less price.

At present the middlemen are offering just Rs 16 per kg paddy cereals, while the MSP is Rs 20.6 per kg. The rates vary for other types of paddy. At this rate, farmers are losing around Rs 500 per quintal if they sell their crop to the middlemen.

Speaking to The Hans India, Krishna district civil supply manager Sridhar said that paddy procurement will speed up in coming days as crop is being harvested and expected that procurement will be at a high range in December.

He said the agriculture department is already involved in conducting awareness programmes as well as village meetings to inform the farmers. So far in this Kharif season, they paid Rs 2 crore for 387 farmers, he informed.

NTR district civil supply manager Siva Rama Murthy said that they paid Rs 40 lakh to 50 farmers, who sold their crop at RBKs. He said farmers were given the amount in time.