Farmers' unions oppose Central Seed Bill–2025

Vijayawada: The draft Central Seed Act 2025 being brought in by the Central government is a policy that favors corporate forces and is detrimental to farmers, according to the opinions expressed on Sunday at a round table meeting here organised by Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and Tenant Farmers Associations.

The meeting was presided over by Rythu Sangham State president V Krishnaiah.

Former Minister and convener of Coordination Committee of Farmer Associations Vadde Sobhanadri Rao, speaking at the round table, stated that the bill is intended to bring agriculture, which is under the jurisdiction of States, under the control of the Centre. He urged the State government to immediately hold an all-party meeting with farmer and tenant farmer associations, consider all their views, and convey the State's opinion on this draft to the Central government.

Introducing a resolution on Seed Bill, Rythu Sangham senior leader Y Kesava Rao said the government is introducing this draft bill in preparation for a free trade agreement with USA. He added that US is demanding that India freely import genetically modified (GM) seeds through the agreement, and the Central government is agreeing to this. He also pointed out that the bill would place restrictions, making it impossible for affected farmers to approach the court.

Agricultural scientist B Sarath Babu stated that this bill will completely destroy farmers’ rights. He said the bill stipulates that only cost of the seed will be given as compensation, despite farmers spending lakhs of rupees on cultivation, including fertilisers and pesticides. He argued that seed companies would give farmers compensation in hundreds, based only on the seed price, and wash their hands of the matter. He warned that the arrival of GM seeds would force farmers to buy seeds from companies every year, gradually leading farmers to a state of complete dependence on corporate companies for seeds.

Another agricultural scientist Venugopal recalled that in the past, farmers had to pay large sums to companies in the form of royalty for certain varieties (like BT cotton). He cautioned that this new act will cause even greater harm to the farming community in the future.

Kolla Rajamohan stated that this law is paving the way for American-made seeds to be sold extensively in India.

Earlier, State general secretary of Tenant Farmers Association M Haribabu welcomed the attendees to the round table meeting.

Leaders from various associations, including Marrapu Suryanarayana, V Narasimha Rao, Jonnakuti Sivasankar, Jamulayya, K Ajay Kumar, K Suresh Babu, K Ganesh Kumar, Bottla Ramakrishna, and others, participated in the meeting.