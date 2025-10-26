Farmers urged to avail MSP facility

Nandyal: Joint Collector Kolla Bathula Karthik called upon cotton farmers to sell their produce at the ginning mill established in Nandyal town to obtain the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the government.

Addressing a review meeting with members of the District-Level Cotton Procurement Committee at the Collectorate on Saturday, he stated that necessary arrangements have been made for smooth procurement operations.

The Joint Collector said that the State Government is keen on ensuring fair and remunerative prices for cotton farmers. In view of the prevailing market rates being below the MSP—Rs.7,710 per quintal for short staple and Rs.8,110 per quintal for long staple cotton—the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has set up a cotton procurement centre at Sri Murari Pavan Agro Tech Ginning Mill in Nandyal.

He said the centre will help prevent farmers from incurring losses due to low market prices.

Karthik instructed farmers to bring their cotton produce to the designated ginning mill only after completing e-Crop registration and slot booking through the Kapas Kisan App. He emphasized that only cotton registered through this system and meeting Fair Average Quality (FAQ) standards will be purchased at the centre.

The initiative, he said, aims to promote transparency and timely payments to farmers.

He appealed to all cotton growers in Nandyal district to make the best use of the facility and sell their produce through the official procurement channel.

District Agricultural Marketing Officer Abdul Rehman, District Agriculture Officer, Fire and Transport Department officials, Additional SP, and representatives of Murari Ginning Mill participated in the meeting.