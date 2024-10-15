Farmers urged to safeguard crops

Rajamahendravaram: District Agricultural Officer S Madhava Rao has advised farmers to be cautious in protecting their crops in light of the warnings issued by the disaster management agency regarding the possibility of heavy rainfall.



He said that the Kharif season crops, particularly the short-duration varieties PR 126 and RPBio, are now ready for harvest, with harvesting having occurred in approximately 418 hectares to date.

While sales of these crops are taking place in the open market, he stressed the importance of ensuring farmers receive a reasonable price.

Rao urged farmers to make arrangements to store harvested grains in safe locations to prevent damage by rain. He also recommended postponing the harvesting of Kharif crops in areas expecting heavy rainfall. Additionally, he called for the establishment of proper drainage systems to prevent water from accumulating in the fields. In the event of significant rainfall, he suggested applying a 5% salt solution to the crops as soon as the rain subsides. These measures are crucial for protecting agricultural productivity during this critical period.