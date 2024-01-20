Farmers worried over discoloured paddy

Srikakulam: Farmers in Srikakulam district are worried over selling their discoloured paddy. Kharif paddy was discoloured in several mandals across the district due to unseasonal and Michaung cyclone rains. But officials concerned have failed to assure farmers on procurement of discoloured produce.

Paddy was damaged in several mandals like Ponduru, Srikakulam rural, Amadalavalasa, Burja, G Sigadam, Etcherla, Gara, Narasannapeta, Jalumuru, Polaki, Pathapatnam, Sarubujjili and others in the district due to unseasonal and cyclone rains in December first week when the paddy crop reached to harvesting stage.

During the cyclone, farmers were advised by officials not to harvest the crop but the paddy plants fell on the ground due to rains and winds and were submerged in water.

To purchase the discoloured paddy millers are willing to pay only half of the fixed minimum support price (MSP). MSP for per quintal of paddy is Rs 2,183 for common variety and it is Rs.2,203 for fine variety. For discoloured paddy, millers are ready to pay Rs 1,000 per quintal.

AP State Civil Supplies Corporation district manager K Srinivas said that government not issued any guidelines on procurement of discoloured paddy from the farmers and it is up to farmers to negotiate with the rice millers concerned to dispose of their produce at a reasonable price.