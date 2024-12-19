Farmers worry over unseasonal rains

Srikakulam : Farmers in the district are worried over unseasonal rains and fearing about their harvested paddy heaps. Moderate rainfall has been reported in the last two days in several mandals across the district under the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Many farmers harvested paddy crop as it is the favourable season. In several mandals, farmers started thrashing the paddy heaps at their thrashing floors. In view of rains now, they are concerned about the harvested paddy heaps in the fields and also at thrashing floors.

On Tuesday, moderate rainfall was reported across the district in several mandals and on Wednesday too, rains continued with the same intensity coupled with cold winds.

In addition, farmers in some mandals stored their paddy produce in bags in their fields and thrashing floors and looked for nod from their allotted rice mills.

They are also worried over the current rains as the paddy produce kept in bags may be damaged due to rains.

Farmers are fearing over warnings that rains will continue for three more days. Due to lack of proper planning and coordination between agriculture, civil supplies departments and rice millers, farm-ers are being made scapegoats as they are losing their crops in three stages, one at harvested stage, sec-ond in thrashing stage and third in storage of paddy bags and waiting for millers’ nod. With no tarpau-lins being supplied to protect their crops, farmers are making alternative arrangements to protect their crops.