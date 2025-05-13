Fast-track PM Surya Ghar lists, directs Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has directed officials to prepare mandal-wise beneficiary lists for the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Scheme, under which the government has set a target to install solar panels on 10,000 houses in each constituency. The Collector issued these instructions while conducting a Zoom conference with officials for the PM Surya Ghar, Housing, and Employment Guarantee departments from her chamber on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that out of the allocated target, 1,10,348 consumers have registered so far in the district, and 87,862 applications have been deemed eligible. She instructed special officers, MPDOs, and AEs to scrutinize and finalize the remaining applications at the earliest. The Collector also directed the SE of the electricity department to provide the names and contact details of the vendors responsible for installing the solar panels to the specialofficers.

Expressing concern over the slow progress in certain mandals — Banaganapalle, Rudravaram, Sirivella, Bandi Atmakur, Panyam, Nandyal, Koilakuntla, Sanjamala, Owk, Bethamcherla, and Peapully — the Collector asked the AEs concerned to explain the reasons and instructed the preparation of detailed beneficiary lists for each mandal.

In view of the State government’s plan to inaugurate houses on June 12, the Collector directed housing engineers and MPDOs to ensure that the construction of the 9,432 houses allocated to the district is completed by May 31. So far, 2,857 houses have been completed. She urged officials to speed up the remaining construction works, focusing especially on the 1,804 houses at roof level and 592 houses at roof-cost level, and ensure their timely completion.

The Collector emphasized that she would review the progress of housing constructions weekly and instructed the housing engineers to show measurable progress each week. She informed that, to support the completion of housing constructions, the state government is offering additional financial incentives — ₹50,000 for SC and BC beneficiaries, ₹75,000 for STs, and ₹1 lakh for Chenchu PVTG families. She directed officials to explain these benefits clearly to the beneficiaries and encourage them to expedite construction.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Collector instructed field-level officers to ensure that daily work opportunities are consistently provided to wage workers and to take effective measures to significantly increase their average daily wage rates.

Highlighting the slow progress in works like soak pits, cattle sheds, and animal water troughs, she urged officials to focus on completing the allocated targets. Citing that the average daily wage in mandals like Kothapalli, Velugodu, and Pamulapadu has not reached ₹250, she directed officials to take immediate steps to raise the average wage rates considerably.