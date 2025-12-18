Fast-track rural and tribal develpmt, Pawan tells collectors

Secretariat: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj, rural development, forest and environment Pawan Kalyan called upon district collectors to work with dedication and commitment to take forward the objectives of the coalition government. He said that providing road connectivity to tribal villages has been taken up on a priority basis and that the Adavi Thalli Bata programme is being effectively implemented by the collectors concerned.

Pawan was speaking at the 5th Collectors’ Conference here on Wednesday. The conference was attended by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

Congratulating the collectors for their contribution to the state’s development, the Deputy Chief Minister urged them to continue delivering services in line with the government’s goals. He said that Palle Panduga 1.0 works under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department were completed within the stipulated timeframe due to the proactive role of the collectors.

Under Palle Panduga 1.0, taken up last year with MGNREGS funds, about 4,000 kilometres of cement roads were completed in villages on time. In support of farmers, 22,500 mini Gokulams, 15,000 water troughs and 1.2 lakh farm ponds were constructed.

During the 2025–26 financial year, employment was provided to 41.12 lakh families, generating 15.95 crore person-days.

Wages amounting to Rs 4,330 crore were paid, along with Rs 1,056.85 crore towards the material component, providing significant economic support to rural households.

He noted that the Swachha Ratham programme, launched in June, is yielding positive results, with units increasing from one to 25. He also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh secured first place in the country in RGSA training for Panchayat Raj staff, which has enhanced administrative capacity at the grassroots level.

Referring to road construction in remote tribal areas under the PM Janman scheme and MGNREGS, Pawan Kalyan appreciated collectors for expediting forest clearances.

He urged all collectors to work with greater enthusiasm and dedication in serving the people.