Fasten Nadu Nedu in all schools, directs CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a review meeting on Education Department and has directed the officials to ensure the works of Nadu Nedu in all the schools under the second phase are started within a month.

During the meeting at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to concentrate on TMF, SMF, and Gorumuddha programmes and implement them with efficiency and quality to achieve desired targets. He said junior colleges are being increased from 400 to 1200 and also the government is ensuring one junior college or KGBV or high school plus for girls in each mandal and directed the officials to create awareness among people on it.

He instructed the officials to prepare SOPs for the creation of infrastructure in schools and the maintenance of toilets. He instructed the officials not to compromise over the quality of kits to be distributed under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and added to be prepared for Amma Vodi scheme in June.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 23,975 schools are being revamped at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore under the second phase of Nadu Nedu scheme. They said they will be launching Google Read Along App on May 20 and it will be helpful for learning English and Phonetics and added that it is prepared with the help of Google. They said 8.21 lakh students have opted for laptops instead of money under Amma Vodi scheme and added that 33 new classrooms were made available through Nadu Nedu programme.

The students of Bendapudi ZP High school who met the Chief Minister said they attained fluency in English with his inspiration. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare an SOP to teach English in schools following the teaching methodology of Bendapudi ZP High school English teacher. He also instructed to focus on dialect and accent of the language. He said to ensure Google Read Along App is installed in every teacher mobile and added that English teachers like Prasad should be encouraged.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan ASPD Vetri Selvi and other officials were present.