FCI commences diploma in banquet manager course

Visakhapatnam : As a part of its 23rd batch of pre-release courses, the Food Craft Institute (FCI) commenced its diploma in banquet manager course at its premises on Wednesday.

Delivering the keynote address, Cdr Prashanth Awasthi highlighted the significance of the course in enhancing the professional skills of Armed Forces personnel as they prepare for their transition to civilian life.

Ujjwal Kumar Ghatak, programme coordinator, emphasised the relevance of the curriculum designed by the National Skill Development Corporation.

K Venkataramana, Principal of the Food Craft Institute, expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries and faculty members for their unwavering support in making the event a success.

N Parthasarathy, associate lecturer, and part-time lecturers B Kumudini, Leela Priyadarshini and Joshua will deliver the course content over the next 20 weeks.

The platform aided in facilitating discussions and enhancing networking. The institute looks forward to another successful year of empowering Armed Forces personnel through this essential pre-release course, further strengthening its commitment to skill development and excellence in hospitality education.



The event was attended by faculty members and students.

