Vizianagaram: Department of Chemical Engineering, MVGR College of Engineering, Vizianagaram organised an online faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Emerging Technologies in Chemical Engineering’.

Designed to provide comprehensive understanding of modern technological trends and future directions in chemical engineering, the FDP aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industrial advancements, enhancing teaching, research and innovation capabilities.

Environmental engineer, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board P. Srinivas Rao addressing the gathering highlighted the recent advancements in pollution control technologies, regulatory frameworks and sustainable environmental management practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal MVGR Y.M.C. Sekhar briefed about the importance of chemical engineers in designing and developing chemical processes to meet the needs of the people.

Chief Engineer, Samsung Research, Bangalore M. Soumitri delivered a lecture on ‘emerging design & simulation tools for chemical engineers’ and highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence in solving chemical industry problems. Over 95 faculty members and industry professionals from across the country participated in the FPD event.