Assembly clears bill for tougher fire safety norms

Vijayawada: The Assembly on Tuesday passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, introduced by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Speaking in the House, the minister said the government had decided to amend the existing law relating to fire accident prevention in view of rapid urbanisation and the rise of modern, multi-storey buildings. She noted that changes had become necessary to align building regulations with national standards.

Anitha said that the amendment provides for stricter enforcement of fire safety norms, including a substantial increase in penalties for buildings lacking mandatory fire-fighting equipment. She said building construction approvals would be streamlined and granted within 21 to 30 days as per prescribed timelines.

The minister further announced that fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) would be made mandatory for commercial, industrial and residential buildings. Multi-storey structures must ensure proper emergency exits, adequate fire-fighting equipment and trained personnel on site. She added that the law also emphasises modernisation of fire-fighting equipment and continuous training for staff, along with greater awareness of advanced rescue protocols. Warning of strict action against violations, Anitha said authorities would have the power to seal premises that fail to comply with the new regulations. The Assembly subsequently approved the amendment Bill.