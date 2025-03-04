Fear of being framed in cases haunts YSRCP leaders

Nellore: The fear of being framed in cases is haunting YSRCP leaders in the district, in the wake of TDP-led coalition government registering cases against the party leaders, who were allegedly responsible for abusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister N Lokesh and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

It may be recalled that when YSRCP was in power, Dr Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav, who served as Irrigation Minister from 2019 to 2022, reportedly launched a scathing attack in objectionable language on Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh during public meetings and also in the Assembly floor.

YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy also facing same allegations as the government reportedly concentrating over the irregularities when the duo served as ministers.

Kakani has been reportedly facing allegations for illegally occupying government lands in water bodies in Sarvepalle constituency and over his alleged role in illegal mining and transportation of white quartz from Varadapuram mine in Podalakuru mandal.

During Yuvagalam Padayatra in Sarvepalle constituency, Minister Lokesh warned of taking action against those, who played key role in the illegal quartz mining and transportation, encroaching government lands, after TDP emerges to power in 2024 elections.

It may be recalled that Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who had launched fast unto death at Varadapuram mine against the issue, pointed out it in Assembly floor.

However, after the YSRCP lost power in 2024 elections, that party leaders are feeling insecure as what will happen to them in the next minute.