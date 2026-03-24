Fellowships distributed to students at VSU

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao has formally distributed the fellowships to the selected students and motivated them to pursue higher education and research.

Fellowships were distributed to M Sc Marine Biology students under Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) – Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) – National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) sponsored programme.

As per the fellowship, students will receive Rs 10,000 per month during the first year and Rs 5,000 per month from second year onwards for one year, to aid their academic studies and research activities.

During the visit, the directors and scientists interacted with students and faculty members and appreciated the efforts of the university in the field of marine sciences.

Dr MV Ramana Murthy, Mission Director, Deep Ocean Mission, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), New Delhi stated that the Deep Ocean Mission is enabling India to advance in ocean exploration, resource utilization, and sustainable development.

Prof Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director, National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai; senior scientists Dr Nambali Valsalan Vinithkumar, Dr V Sachithanandam and Dr VNS Deviram Garlapati; and university professors and staff participated in the programme.