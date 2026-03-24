Karnataka completes first digital spring census, Centre records 274 water sources

Bengaluru: Karnataka has been commended by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for successfully completing its first digital spring census, documenting 274 vital water sources across the state in a time-bound exercise.

The certificate of appreciation was received by B.K. Pavithra, Secretary of the Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development Department, following the completion of the survey conducted under the national irrigation census framework. The Directorate of Groundwater served as the nodal agency for the exercise, officials said.

The census, carried out across all 31 districts, provides a detailed snapshot of Karnataka’s spring systems, which are critical to sustaining local water needs and feeding major river basins. Despite logistical challenges during the monsoon, field teams used a digital framework to map and classify springs across varied terrains.

According to the findings, Belagavi district reported the highest number of springs at 59. Of the total identified, 144 have been classified as perennial and 114 as seasonal, while 16 have dried up over time, indicating changing hydrological patterns.

The data also points to a strong rural presence, with 256 springs located in rural areas compared to just 18 in urban centres. In terms of discharge characteristics, 117 springs were categorised as free-flowing, while 157 were identified as seepage-based systems.

The survey documented unique features, including a hot spring at Bendru Theertha in coastal Karnataka. It also reaffirmed the role of springs as origins of key river systems, including the Cauvery at Talakaveri, Hemavathi at Javali in Chikkamagaluru, and Sharavathi at Ambutheertha in Shivamogga.

Officials said the digitised database would guide future conservation, rejuvenation and groundwater management efforts, while strengthening long-term water resource planning in the state.