Fervour marks Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti

Tirumala : Sri Kumaradhar Theertha Mukkoti, one of the sacred annual torrent fests, was celebrated on Friday in Tirumala Seshachala forest on the auspicious occasion of Phalguna Pournami.

According to legends like Varaha, Markandeya Puranas, it was named after an aged sage turns to his teen (koumaryam) with the blessings of Swamy, after performing penance here and since then this place is known as Kumaradhara. Padma and Vamana Puranas state that since the commander-in-chief of Gods, Kumara Swamy, killed demon Tarakasura, the place became popular as Kumaradhara.

Pongali, sambar rice, curd rice, pulihora packets, drinking water and buttermilk packets were distributed by the Srivari Sevaks to the trekking devotees at Papavinasanam dam on the occasion.

A medical camp was also organised and medicines were distributed to the devotees.

The TTD security and police personnel allowed only who are hale and healthy after thoroughly examining them with the help of the medical team.

The devotees were allowed to trek the path from 5 am till 12noon.

Under the supervision of TTD engineering and forest departments, walking tracks were arranged to make the devotees comfortable at many places along the way. A large number of devotees participated in this programme.

The officials of Annaprasadam, health, vigilance, Srivari Seva and police monitored the arrangements from time to time.