Fervour marks Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations in Srisailam

Kurnool: On the auspicious occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, the authorities of Srisailam temple have offered special prayers to the presiding deities Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambika Devi on Thursday. Early in the morning, special prayers and Ravana Vahana Seva were organised. Suprabatha Seva to the Lord and Maha Mangala Harathi to Goddess was conducted at 3.30 am. After Maha Mangala Harati, the utsava murthis were seated facing the northern side at the swami vari temple mukha mandapam. The archaka swamis and the veda pundits have recited veda sankalpam for the wellbeing of mankind. Even ganapathi puja was also performed for the continuation and uninterrupted programmes. As part of the utsavams, the utsava murthis were taken inside the temple mukha mandapam and seated on Ravana Vahana facing the northern side. Later alayaprapokaram was organised to swami amma varu, stated the authorities.

After starting the prakarotsavam of swami amma varu, the devotees were allowed to have the darshan and for arjitha seva. Even after pakarotsavam, the utsava moorthis were seated alaya mukha mandapam (near bali peetam) so that the devotees can have the darshan of the utsava moorthis. The devotees were allowed to have the darshan of utsava moortis in the afternoon.

Mandapa Aradhana, panchavararchana, rudra homam were also performed following the agama sastra. For the wellbeing of humankind, chaturveda parayana, japams and rudra parayanam were also organised. Later in the evening, pradosakala puja and homams were conducted followed by japanustas.

As part of Ravana Vahana seva, brungi vahana seva was organised to swami amma varlu. Special prayers were offered after the utsava moorthis were seated on brungi vahanam at Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam. Later temple prakara utsavam was organised, stated the authorities.

On the auspicious occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, the devotees in large numbers thronged the temple in the early hours to have the darshan of presiding deities.