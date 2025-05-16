Festive atmosphere in Nellore rural

Nellore: A festive atmosphere was witnessed in Nellore rural constituency represented by TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy with the leaders from TDP, BJP, JSP parties inaugurated Rs 41crores worth 339 various projects at a time on Thursday.

Scores of people participated with jubilant mood by expressing gratitude to Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of his initiative in bringing several projects to the constituency and completing them in a time bound manner.

Most of them were the CC Roads, Drains, Culverts, Bridges etc.

This is first time in history of Nellore district that such developmental works were inaugurated in such a big way.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, TDP National Secretary and MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, Nellore Mayor Sravanthi Jayavardhan, district collector O. Anand had inaugurated the CC Roads and Drains at Kanuparthi padu village, while JSP, BJP leaders at their respective villages.

Speaking the occassion Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that government is keen on sanction the two bridges at Pottepalem and Mulimudi villages very soon.

TDP Nellore Rural Incharge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others were present.