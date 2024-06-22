Festive look in Nellore as two Ministers take oath

Nellore : Festive look prevailed in Nellore as two Ministers from the district - Ponguru Narayana, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Minister for Endowments – sworn in as MLAs, on Friday.

P Narayana is representing MA&UD for the second time as he served the same portfolio in 2014 in Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet. Narayana was responsible for constructing Amaravathi capital by securing around 40,000 acres for the purpose.

However, after TDP was defeated in 2019, construction of the capital dropped in midway, following the YSRCP government ignored the issue. Now as TDP emerged to power in 2024, Narayana hold the responsibility of the construction of capital and as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly gave him full powers. People of city are expecting more development from him, especially beautification of Nellore.

On the other hand, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, a senior politician representing Atmakur constituency, got ministerial berth in Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet as Endowments Minister, at a time when age-old temples are expected to renovate in the interest of devotees even in remote villages.

For the second time Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is representing Atmakur Assembly segment, who was elected on Congress banner in 2009 elections. He developed Atmakur constituency with Rs 800 crore, when he was the Finance Minister.

People of Atmakur constituency anticipating more development, especially related to both drinking and agriculture water by completing North Feeder Canal (NFC) of Somasila Reservoir.