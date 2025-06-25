FICCI Backs Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 at Vijayawada Meeting

The FICCI National Executive Committee has voiced its robust support for the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 initiative during a recent meeting in Vijayawada, attended by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The gathering saw participation from proprietors and representatives of various businesses, who joined to discuss the state's development goals. FICCI officials expressed their appreciation for the industry-friendly policies and measures being implemented by the government. They also lauded the government’s efforts under Chief Minister Chandrababu's leadership to promote Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The collaborative spirit and constructive feedback from the FICCI representatives underscored the strong synergy between the government and the business sector, aimed at achieving significant growth for Andhra Pradesh by 2047.