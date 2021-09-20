File attempt to murder case against Jogi Ramesh, demands TDP

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and senior TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu on Sunday demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy government file an attempt to murder case against YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and his co-accused for their attempts to attack former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu's house.

Anand Babu urged for stringent action against all those 100 to 150 hired goondas who came in over 20 cars and created havoc at the TDP chief's house.

The false cases filed against the TDP leaders under the atrocities law should be scrapped immediately. While bailable cases were filed against the culprits, non-bailable cases were registered against the TDP leaders as part of the ongoing political vendetta.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that at the DGP office, senior IPS officer Ammi Reddy stayed at the main gate and rolled out red carpet to YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy whereas, the TDP MLAs and former Ministers were made to wait outside on the road.

This showed how the police were biased in favour of the Reddy leaders. Though such discrimination was being meted out, woman Home Minister was making baseless allegations about the self-respect of the Dalits. In fact, the CM's Advisors were going to the Dalit HM's constituency and humiliating her by taking part in official programmes without her knowledge.

TDP Dalit MLA Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy was disrespected at the DGP office. Ammi Reddy directed an ASI to file false cases against the TDP delegation, Anand Babu alleged.

He said that the TDP has been fighting legal battles in order to restrain the Jagan Reddy regime from continuing its illegal activities and atrocities.

However, the TDP would not go to court if the DGP office would also be painted with the YSRCP colours.