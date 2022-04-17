File SC/ST atrocity case against Renigunta CI: AIAYS

Tirupati: All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham (AIAYS) demanded the RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy to direct the police department to register SC/ST atrocity case against Renigunta CI Anju Yadav, for harassing and hurting a vernacular paper journalist for writing an article against her.

AIAYS state general secretary Chintamakula Punyamurthy along with leaders met RDO at his office on Saturday and gave representation seeking action against her. In the memorandum, they explained that Ramesh, who was working as a journalist in vernacular paper, wrote a column against CI in his paper, for which he was physically and mentally harassed by the woman officer for more than a week.

They mentioned that the CI had harassed Ramesh, a resident of Renigunta, who is suffering with serious health ailment, ignoring his health condition.

They warned the RDO to take the issue seriously and will take up a series of agitations if proper action has not been taken against the CI.