Film actor Posani Krishna Murali faces legal troubles, transferred to Adoni jail

Renowned film actor Posani Krishna Murali is currently entangled in multiple legal cases that have led to his incarceration. The actor is presently housed in Guntur jail after being remanded by the Narasaraopet court for making inappropriate comments.

In addition to the charges in Narasaraopet, another case has emerged against Posani at the Adoni Three Town Police Station in Kurnool district. As a result, Adoni police have taken him into custody using a PT warrant while he remains in Guntur jail. Following medical examinations, officials have begun the process of transferring him from Guntur to Adoni.

Initially, Posani was held at Rajampet sub-jail before the Narasaraopet court remanded him. During the hearing, the actor expressed concerns about his health, prompting the judge to approve his transfer to Guntur jail instead of Narasaraopet. The latest developments suggest a deepening legal predicament for the actor as authorities move forward with the ongoing investigations.