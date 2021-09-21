Film industry endorses sale of online tickets by AP government

Amaravati: The meeting with film producers and exhibitors chaired by Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah threw up some interesting aspects.

While appreciating the pro-active stand of the State government towards the problems being faced by the industry and endorsing the decision of the government to sell online movie tickets, the producers felt that at this point of time, it may not be possible to shoot films in Andhra Pradesh since they were preferring indoor shootings in view of the Covid pandemic and need for health protocols.

Prominent producers like G Adiseshagiri Rao, Dil Raju, DNV Prasad and DVV Danayya among others said that online ticketing will help in making the movie watching affordable for the common man. Tickets will be offered online at government-set rates.

The minister told the media that the online ticket system will ensure transparency by curbing the sale of black tickets that burden the public and can keep a check on tax evasion.

Meanwhile, former minister and exhibitor Mudragada Padmanabham wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy suggesting that the government insist that the producers agree to remit the remuneration of artistes and technicians online. This, he said, will reduce production cost and can check black money transactions in the industry.

The film producers, who expressed happiness over the proactive approach of the government, said that the minister assured them that he would discuss the issues raised by them with the Chief Minister for necessary action.

Producer Dil Raj said that people like him were ready to hand over theatres to the government anytime. They said that they asked for a flexible ticket system for some selected movies.