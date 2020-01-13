Finally, Pawan Kalyan meets BJP central leader JP Nadda and discussed AP political issues

After a long wait, the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who has been touring in Delhi for last two days, has finally got an appointment with the BJP top brass. Pawan on Monday visited Union Minister JP Nadda's residence and presented him a statue of Ganesha on this occasion. The actor turned politician along with Jana Sena Political affairs chairman Nadendla Manohar met the union minister. The duo has reportedly have discussed the current political situation in the state.

On the other hand, speculations are rounding that the Jana Sena chief had met several RSS leaders before meeting the BJP elders.

Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, will be heading straight to Kakinada after his tour of Delhi to express solidarity to the Jana Sena cadre who were injured yesterday after YSRP MLA Dwarampudi followers and YCP activists attacked with stones in Kakinada. Pawan, who is serious about the event took to Twitter and slammed at the police and YSRCP leaders for filing cases against the Jana Sena leaders.